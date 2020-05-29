Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Reduces Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.69. The stock had a trading volume of 15,050,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,867,404. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $73.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.85.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

