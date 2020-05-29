Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 1,015 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in CarMax were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 3.0% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other news, Director Shira Goodman acquired 1,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.91 per share, with a total value of $99,060.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Shares of KMX traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $88.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,008. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. CarMax, Inc has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $103.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.25 and a 200-day moving average of $83.82.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.