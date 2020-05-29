Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 142 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 512 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.2% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 325 shares of company stock valued at $409,753 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $9.50 on Friday, reaching $1,426.23. 1,014,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,393. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,319.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1,335.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.