Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 1,563 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management reduced its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $695,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $4,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.68. The stock had a trading volume of 968,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,951. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.13.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $538,982.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.