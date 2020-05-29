Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 1,860 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.7% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,926 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,459,000 after acquiring an additional 661,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,525,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,216,000 after acquiring an additional 793,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,680,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,153,000 after acquiring an additional 879,917 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Shares of PM stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.48. 2,503,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,132,787. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

