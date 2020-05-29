Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 2,000 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management trimmed its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Southern by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in Southern by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Credit Suisse Group raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Shares of SO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.40. The stock had a trading volume of 562,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.44. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.