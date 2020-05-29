Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 2,628 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management decreased its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $55.13. 346,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,687,952. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.85. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

