Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 388 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lowered its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Cowen downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.73.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.09. 978,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.80. The company has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

