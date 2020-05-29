Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 4,226 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Fastenal by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 3,046.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.72. 228,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $358,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,267.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,099 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

