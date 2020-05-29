Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 4,875 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.76.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.46. 1,953,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.