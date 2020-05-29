Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 6,192 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management cut its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. Cfra cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.59.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,485,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,811,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.76. The firm has a market cap of $200.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.56. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

