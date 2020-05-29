Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management decreased its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $299,294,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,266,000 after buying an additional 741,025 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,101,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 678,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,916,000 after buying an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1,869.0% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,863,000 after buying an additional 308,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on KLA from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $759,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,412.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total value of $222,753.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at $43,042.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $7,721,687. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.38. The stock had a trading volume of 670,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.85. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.34 and a twelve month high of $184.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.61.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

