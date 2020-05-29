TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Shares Acquired by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 148.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,593,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 951,878 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade makes up about 11.8% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $55,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,410,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 649,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,273,000 after acquiring an additional 27,548 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,602,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,060,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after acquiring an additional 23,879 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.17. 1,535,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,001. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 33.18%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Compass Point lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.50 to $39.50 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

