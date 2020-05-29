Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Stake Lifted by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Teladoc Health accounts for about 5.2% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $11,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 20.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 56.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,882.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $6,810,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,283 shares in the company, valued at $121,103,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,252 shares of company stock worth $35,286,838 over the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health stock traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,369. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.17 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $53.46 and a twelve month high of $203.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.25.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

