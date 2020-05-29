Telemark Asset Management LLC Invests $2.87 Million in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $6.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $384.68. 1,030,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,175. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.68, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $396.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $408.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.96.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total value of $7,112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total value of $72,493,044.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 294,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,352,617.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,795 shares of company stock valued at $115,218,038 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

