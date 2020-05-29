Telemark Asset Management LLC Invests $5.27 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.3% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock traded up $12.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $351.63. 13,515,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,309,102. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $367.27. The company has a market capitalization of $212.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.73.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,834,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,376 shares of company stock worth $27,649,807. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.