Telemark Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Telemark Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Brooks Automation accounts for 1.7% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Brooks Automation worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 34,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David C. Gray sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $597,700 over the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Brooks Automation in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.03. 339,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,608. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.49. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average of $38.20.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $220.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.27 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 52.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

