Telemark Asset Management LLC Makes New $6.08 Million Investment in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,077,000. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 1.4% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in Arista Networks by 840.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 6,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Arista Networks by 23.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 192.1% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 25.5% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 90,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,402,000 after buying an additional 18,450 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $5,063,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,389,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total value of $305,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,445 shares of company stock worth $9,174,663. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JMP Securities lowered Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.04.

ANET traded up $8.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.71. 504,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,504. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $289.45.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 35.61%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

