Telemark Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Inphi as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Inphi in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

IPHI traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.93. 122,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.27, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.32. Inphi Co. has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $127.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.79 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 9,174 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $882,263.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,083.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,016 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $1,103,062.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,183 shares in the company, valued at $26,561,483.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,821 shares of company stock worth $16,366,315. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPHI. Bank of America increased their target price on Inphi from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Inphi from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Inphi from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Inphi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.18.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

