Telemark Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 170,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,000. Western Digital comprises about 1.7% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,704 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 690,586 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,831,000 after buying an additional 75,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDC traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.22. 3,377,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,446,244. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average of $52.76. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

