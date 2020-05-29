Telemark Asset Management LLC Purchases 125,000 Shares of Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its position in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Molecular Templates makes up 1.1% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Molecular Templates worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTEM. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTEM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

In other Molecular Templates news, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $4,953,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 31,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,141. Molecular Templates Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $726.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 76.76%. The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

