Telemark Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 0.78% of SP Plus worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised SP Plus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti cut their target price on SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on SP Plus in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SP traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.52. 21,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. SP Plus Corp has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $34.06.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SP Plus Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

