Telemark Asset Management LLC Sells 162,000 Shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Telemark Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 162,000 shares during the quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of TechTarget worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TechTarget by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in TechTarget by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 735.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.43. 16,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,822. The company has a market capitalization of $744.47 million, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TechTarget Inc has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.55 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.49%. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $339,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,681.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $401,486.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 608,942 shares in the company, valued at $12,410,237.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,250 shares of company stock worth $1,993,089. 27.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Securities initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on TechTarget from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

