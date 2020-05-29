Telemark Asset Management LLC Takes $2.10 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.81. 18,754,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,867,404. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average is $49.60.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $73.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

