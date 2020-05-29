Telemark Asset Management LLC Takes Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,044,613,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,994,000 after buying an additional 1,467,770 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,675 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.55 on Friday, reaching $80.66. 6,401,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,679,378. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average of $81.89. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

