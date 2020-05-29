Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)’s stock price rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $22.12, approximately 1,196,200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,373,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

TDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Teradata had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane acquired 8,950 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,234,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,827,000 after buying an additional 243,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,620,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,107,000 after buying an additional 538,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,748,000 after buying an additional 106,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 846.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,723,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,803,000 after buying an additional 2,435,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,211,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,209,000 after buying an additional 362,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

