Terra (LUNA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.05 Million

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $56.61 million and $7.05 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Coinone and GDAC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.20 or 0.02017585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00179770 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00047270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00042229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra's total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. Terra's official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra's official website is terra.money . Terra's official Twitter account is @terra_money

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinone, Upbit and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

