The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Trading Up 5.5%

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.24 and last traded at $46.92, 418,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 404,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.47.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.10.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $480,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 170,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,467,468.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,186 shares of company stock valued at $683,863 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,808,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,424,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

