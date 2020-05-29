Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $343.44. The stock had a trading volume of 499,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,379. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $351.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

