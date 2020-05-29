ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) Trading Down 6.9%

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) shares dropped 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.94, approximately 510,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 777,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

THMO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 25th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.57.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . had a negative net margin of 92.04% and a negative return on equity of 273.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . stock. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . Company Profile (NASDAQ:THMO)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

