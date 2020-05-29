TheStreet Upgrades LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) to “B-“

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CL King upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

NYSE LCII traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $99.38. 111,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,824. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.70.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.30). LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $659.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 1,188.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after acquiring an additional 31,906 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 743.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,782 shares during the period. 94.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

