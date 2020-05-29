Tiger Resource (LON:TIR) Releases Earnings Results

Tiger Resource (LON:TIR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:TIR traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 276,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,789. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $323,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.58. Tiger Resource has a 52 week low of GBX 0 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Tiger Resource Finance plc is venture capital firm specializing in early stage, incubation and seed-financing. It can also invest in mature companies. It prefers to invest in the minerals, oil and gas, natural resource exploration and development sector, and in the companies have developed or are applying new technologies that are becoming available to the resource sector.

