Time New Bank (TNB) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.06 Million

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last week, Time New Bank has traded up 47.6% against the US dollar. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and $1.06 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00042356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $504.10 or 0.05347273 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00055289 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003314 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010616 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

TNB is a token. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,286,586,618 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

