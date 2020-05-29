Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Tractor Supply have outpaced the industry year to date on robust first-quarter 2020 performance, followed by a recent strong view for the second quarter. The company is witnessing increased sales across product categories, channels as well as geographic regions. Moreover, its online business is seeing improvement since the beginning of second-quarter 2020 driven by higher demand owing to the newly launched contactless curbside delivery and “buy online pickup at store” options. Consequently, the company provided a strong view for the second quarter. In the first quarter, results benefited from stores remaining open to provide everyday essentials amid the coronavirus outbreak. However, the company now expects the additional operating costs related to the pandemic to come in at the higher end of its earlier view of $30-$50 million.”

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $116.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $2.24 on Friday, hitting $121.22. The stock had a trading volume of 113,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,954. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.68 and a 200 day moving average of $94.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $121.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.