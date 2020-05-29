Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Down 6.6%

Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s share price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $19.63, approximately 1,218,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 470,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

Several research firms have weighed in on TBIO. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 859.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Translate Bio Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBIO. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth $509,000. Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in Translate Bio by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,765,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Translate Bio by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Translate Bio by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 38,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

