Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Downgraded by Huber Research to Sell

Huber Research lowered shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) from an overweight rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TPCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tribune Publishing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised Tribune Publishing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tribune Publishing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Tribune Publishing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TPCO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,721. The firm has a market cap of $368.05 million, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. Tribune Publishing has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Tribune Publishing in the first quarter worth about $1,481,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,302 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

