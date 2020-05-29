Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Stock Price Down 20.9%

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) shares traded down 20.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.29, 3,636,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 412% from the average session volume of 710,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Trinity Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.18 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 34.52%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trinity Biotech stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,114 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.74% of Trinity Biotech worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

