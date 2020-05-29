Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Gap Up to $6.26

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.63, but opened at $6.26. Triumph Group shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 4,925,570 shares changing hands.

TGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Triumph Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Triumph Group from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $424.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $693.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.10 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Triumph Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Triumph Group by 380.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Triumph Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 3,642.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.