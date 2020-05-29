Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Shares Gap Up to $36.19

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.02, but opened at $36.19. Truist Financial shares last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 8,391,500 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average is $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,982.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,666,761,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 121.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,947,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627,221 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,877,153,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,698,203,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

