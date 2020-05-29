TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $6.27. 173,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,858. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.24.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 65,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $393,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,472.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 18,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,922.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,816.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 109,747 shares of company stock worth $647,282. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 154,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

