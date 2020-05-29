Tullow Oil’s (TLW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TLW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tullow Oil to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 63 ($0.83) to GBX 26 ($0.34) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 87.14 ($1.15).

TLW traded down GBX 1.64 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 22.33 ($0.29). The company had a trading volume of 34,627,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $131.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. Tullow Oil has a one year low of GBX 7.17 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 251.31 ($3.31).

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Les Wood sold 47,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total transaction of £12,404.86 ($16,317.89).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

