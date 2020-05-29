Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given “Buy” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Bank of America currently has a $35.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Twitter from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Twitter from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.90.

NYSE TWTR traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 28,562,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,091,636. Twitter has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, VP Matthew Derella sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $570,584.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,231 shares of company stock worth $3,015,640 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 254.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

