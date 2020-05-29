Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tyler Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing integrated information management solutions and services to the public sector. It provides software products and services; professional IT services; subscription-based services; property appraisal outsourcing services. Its products generally automate three major functional areas (1) financial management and education, (2) courts and justice and (3) property appraisal and tax. Tyler operates in two reportable segments: Enterprise Software Solutions (ESS) and Appraisal and Tax Software Solutions and Services. The Enterprise Software Solutions (ESS) segment provides software systems to municipal and county governments and schools. The Appraisal and Tax Software Solutions and Services segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities. Tyler Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TYL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.78.

TYL stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $372.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,596. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $205.90 and a 12 month high of $379.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.65.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $9,364,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,085 shares in the company, valued at $30,617,232.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 8,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.30, for a total value of $2,876,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 196,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,217,724.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,118 shares of company stock worth $17,137,636 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $162,390,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 47,332.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 501,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 500,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $126,581,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,749,000 after buying an additional 332,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,528,000 after buying an additional 323,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

