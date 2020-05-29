UBS Group Increases TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $52.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.13% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.23.
Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.13. 753,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,660,458. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20.
In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,612,000. AXA boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,686,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $102,997,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 54,946 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.
