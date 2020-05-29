UBS Group Increases TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $52.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.23.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.13. 753,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,660,458. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,612,000. AXA boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,686,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $102,997,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 54,946 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

