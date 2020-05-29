Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Ultralife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of ULBI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 18,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,864. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.64 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 15,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $90,880.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 504,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,733.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 563,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,189,791.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 39,697 shares of company stock valued at $269,883 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 75,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 182,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

