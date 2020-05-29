Unilever (NYSE:UL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UL. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cfra raised their price target on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC raised Unilever from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE UL traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.80. 1,195,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,415. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 923.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,190,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,240,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,011,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,793 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,559,000 after acquiring an additional 938,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,051,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after acquiring an additional 738,635 shares in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

