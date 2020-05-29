United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.25 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “United Insurance Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company. It primarily offers homeowners and dwelling fire insurance policies, as well as provides flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, United’s team of dedicated employees manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, policyholder service and claims. It principally markets its products through insurance agents. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UIHC. BidaskClub upgraded United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on United Insurance from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

UIHC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.79. 6,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,652. United Insurance has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $202.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.08 million. Equities analysts expect that United Insurance will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Scott St bought 6,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $51,631.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $133,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Poitevint II bought 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,953.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 37,017 shares of company stock worth $286,595. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Insurance by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 33.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

