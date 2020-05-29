United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Lifted by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.76.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.86. 2,305,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,024,872. The firm has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

