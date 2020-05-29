Unobtanium (UNO) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,431.00

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last week, Unobtanium has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for $56.51 or 0.00599515 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Bleutrade. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $11.43 million and $2,431.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,426.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.53 or 0.02519867 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011306 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Unobtanium

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,202 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

