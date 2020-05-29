Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Trading Up 5.9%

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.58, approximately 317,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 542,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URG. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.85 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 89.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 92,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43,354 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 678,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 32,069 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 393.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 89,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 71,519 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 57.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

