Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Trading Up 5.9%

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.58, approximately 317,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 542,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URG. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th.
Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.85 million for the quarter.
About Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
